Children go to the polls

Children got the chance to learn about democracy with their own ‘election’ in class.

Pupils at Welbourne Primary School were able to vote for the first time - but rather than pi cking an MP or councillor, they were deciding on something equally important - the name of their breakfast and after school clubs.

The school held a special assembly to talk about democracy, and explain about the general election.

Special ballot boxes were made, and voting papers printed, with older children helping the younger children read the options. The winning name for Breakfast club is Early Birds and for After School Club Late Owls.

The pupils thanked the staff who helped with the election for their work.