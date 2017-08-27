Children celebrate their favourite story in Peterborough

The children and staff at Peterborough’s Kiddi Caru day nursery have been celebrating one of their favourite books.

The book is Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar and the celebration is part of Kiddi Caru’s annual Book Week celebration.

As well as reading the book, the children and staff enjoyed fruit printing, collage sticking, making a large caterpillar, learned about the life cycle of a caterpillar and sang the tiny caterpillar song.

Chia Wallace, manager of the nursery in Valley Park Centre, Oundle Road, said: “The children love lots of books but The Very Hungry Caterpillar is always a firm favourite and they were very excited about doing a whole week of caterpillar inspired activities. As well as being a great story for introducing numbers and different colours, there are a number of themes in the book that appeal to young children and I think that’s why it is as popular today as ever.”

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the Eric Carle book first published in 1969, has enthralled children for generations with its creative storyline and iconic illustrations.