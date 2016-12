Peterborough Cathedral will host its popular Christingle service this weekend.

The service, for children, sees hundreds of families take part.

This year, the service will take place on Saturday at 3pm.

The Peterborough School held their own Christingle Service on Monday at St John’s Church. Elsie Milligan Smith, aged four, was one of the youngsters who took part in the service.

For more details about the Cathedral service, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/