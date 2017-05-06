Cheers! Staff raise a glass to celebrate Peterborough company’s 25th anniversary

A well-known retailer created and grown in Peterborough is celebrating a landmark anniversary.

Premier Kitchens and Bedrooms, which operates from Cygnet Park, in Hampton, and has six showrooms across the region, has just clocked up its 25th year of trading.

It is a stunning achievement for what is now a £10 million annual turnover family-run business employing 127 people.

But it began life in a spare bedroom of the home of its founder Iain Forsythe in April 1992. Even in that first year the business turned over £256,000.

However, managing director Mr Forsythe (53) said there would not be any special celebrations.

He said: “Of course I am delighted.

“But celebrations tend to mean a loss of focus and we have to just keep the machine going. I don’t want to slow it down.

“But I enjoy going to work every day and being with my wife, Alison, and son, Shane, who help run the business.

“I’ve enjoyed working with my wife and my son and indeed all of the people here at Premier and this is only a stepping stone.

“Success is a journey not a destination - and we will continue to grow and aim for 50 years, winning many more awards and serving many more people along the way.”

The Premier Group of companies cover kitchens and bedrooms as well as the bathroom sector, manufacturing and supplying to housebuilders.

It has fitted more than 20,000 kitchens and bedrooms locally.

Mr Forsythe said: “It really doesn’t seem 25 years ago that we started the business.

“The growth and achievements of the company, along with winning awards, and fitting and providing services to tens of thousands of people along the way has been a fantastic journey.”