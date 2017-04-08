Charity wings it in style

It was a quack-ing day at Serpentine Green last Saturday.

Ann Rowcliffe and Jan and Tracey Hopkins were at the shopping centre to promote the Little Yellow Duck Project which was set up in memory of Ann’s daughter Clare Cruickshank who died three years ago, aged 26, from cystic fibrosis.

The charity was created by Clare’s friend Emma Harris. The project sees hand-crafted yellow ducks (Clare’s favourite) left in random places for people to find and keep.

Each duck has a label highlighting life-saving random acts of kindness of organ donation and invites the finder to take the gift and register where they found it at: thelittleyellowduckproject.org.

Ann said: “This is a worldwide initiative and so far 5,859 ducks have been registered in 88 countries.”

Clare herself allowed her organs and tissues to be donated after her death, and her corneas helped two young adults have their sight restored.