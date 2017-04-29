Charity teams up with Amazon

A Peterborough-based charity has announced a partnership with the Amazon fulfilment centre at Fletton as part of the retailer’s community support programme.

Carers Trust Peterborough Young Carers Project, which supports children and young people who are carers for a family member, will team up with Amazon in Peterborough for a number of initiatives over the coming months, including monetary donations, on-site fundraising by the Peterborough team and attendance at Amazon events. The partnership has been marked with a donation of £2,500 to the charity from the fulfilment centre team.

Carers Trust Peterborough Young Carers was set up in 2014 and gives young people who are carers for a family member an opportunity to meet other young people in similar roles and have fun with a range of interactive activities.

To kick off the partnership, members of the local Amazon team helped the children to plant pots as part of their activity day at Thorpe Hall’s Kitchen Gardens.

Amazon Peterborough’s General Manager, Lee Shepherd, said:“Everyone at Amazon here is very excited about our support for Carers Trust Peterborough Young Carers Project. We are passionate about supporting those in our local community who need it most and this initiative allows us to help bring lasting change to a cause that makes a difference to so many young people.”

Lisa Masters, from Carers Trust Peterborough, added: “This partnership will enable us to continue our aim of helping young people in Peterborough who are carers for a member of their family.

“The on-going support from Amazon Peterborough will allow our charity to help even more young carers and give them more opportunities to have fun and interact with other carers.”