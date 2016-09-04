Charity shop gets a whole new look

The CARESCO charity shop in Sawtry celebrated its recent makeover with a grand reopening on Tuesday with volunteers, staff and trustees in attendance along with representatives from sponsors Travis Perkins and Sawtry Parish Council.

Following Travis Perkins’ generous offer to supply free paint, a team of enthusiastic volunteers from outside and within the charity gathered to help with the weeklong makeover.

“It was a lovely day, the shop looks amazing,” said manager Liz Coates.

The shop originally opened in April 2013 to provide an income to help fund the work of the village based charity.

CARESCO provides Sawtry and surrounding villages with vital care facilities for people living in the community, ranging from lunch clubs, day centres and a car scheme to a Christmas Day party and other activities.

The charity is based in the centre of Sawtry and runs a number of projects including a community Printshop, the Sawtry Eye magazine, a weekly Coffee Shop and is a partner in the Sawtry Food Bank working with the local churches under Godmanchester Foodbank.

The charity provides a diverse platform for members of the community to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills whilst helping to enrich village life for the service users and wider community.

The CARESCO charity shop has exceeded all expectations since opening three and half years ago. It has become a favourite destination for bargain hunters, a community hub and a vital funding stream for the charity.

The shop continues to be an outstanding and dynamic example of a community coming together to support others.

For further information about becoming involved or just to pick up a bargain, visit the CARESCO Charity Shop, at 7 Greenways, Sawtry.