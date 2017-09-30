Charity on course for major boost thanks to golf days

Raising money for charity was par for the course during two golf days in Peterborough.

Music and sports stars teed off for the annual Tony Hadley Golf Classic - hosted by the former lead singer of Spandau Ballet - which took place at the Elton Furze Golf Club, followed a week later by the Mayor of Peterborough’s charity golf day at the same course.

The Tony Hadley event was raising money for children’s charity Action Medical Research.

Organised by the charity’s Peterborough Committee, this year’s theme was ‘It’s Just A Question of Sport’.

Among the players helping to raise money were actor Ricky Groves, ski-jump star Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and singer Tony Christie.

Following the golf, a four course Gala dinner was held at the Holiday Inn West. Various awards were handed out from the earlier golf competition and guests were entertained by TV auctioneer David Palmer, who even auctioned one of his famous waistcoats. There was also a silent auction run by Carita Services.

Singer Emily Haigh and comedian Kev Orkian both then took to the stage before Cole Page joined Tony Hadley for a duet.

Speaking after the event, Tony Hadley said: “Well, what an amazing day! I have to say it was brilliantly organised once again by the Peterborough Committee and everyone had such a great time.

“I am honoured and proud to be associated with Action Medical Research and the great work they do. Last year raised £28,000 for the charity and I’m hoping that once all the cash is collected we’ll have beaten that this year. I’m looking forward to 2018 already!”

The Tony Hadley Golf Classic 2017 was supported by Quai Administration Services and Boongate Kia.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox, hosted his charity event on Friday, raising money for his chosen charities this year.

A total of 13 teams took part, raising £1,300, which will be split between Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, the Sea Cadets and Shopmobility.

Cllr Fox said: “We had 13 teams, which we were pleased with. It was an enjoyable day, and everyone had a good time.

“Everyone was working hard to raise as much money as we could.

“I want to thank Stanground Carpets, who sponsored the event for us.”

Mayor of Peterborough Coun. John Fox with golfers taking part in the Mayor's golf day at Elton Furze

