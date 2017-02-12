Charity needs public’s support to win vital £7,000 donation

YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough is urging local residents to vote for them in the Hopkins Homes Cambridgeshire Charity Vote with the hope of securing an award of up to £7,000.

The public is being asked to vote for their preferred charity from a choice of six shortlisted organisations. The three causes who receive the most votes will be presented with donations of £7,000, £2,000 or £1,000.

Jonathan Martin, YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Chief Executive said: “We welcome any additional funding and should we be awarded the £7,000 will help us to recruit an additional seven counsellors to our team.”

To vote, or for more details visit www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk