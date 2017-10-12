Charity hunting for Peterborough puppy socialising volunteers

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has announced that it will be launching a brand-new puppy socialising scheme this month in Peterborough and is appealing for more volunteers to step forward and help the life-transforming charity.

The charity desperately needs more dog lovers to apply to become puppy socialisers and is now seeking volunteers in the area, to care for adorable hearing dog puppies for one year.

Volunteer Deborah Maloney

Volunteers receive full support and guidance from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and will learn to teach the puppy basic obedience skills.

Victoria Leedham, Volunteering Manager at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We are delighted to be launching our puppy socialising scheme in Peterborough.

“The new project will enable the charity to train more puppies to change the lives of deaf people, and we are now appealing for dog lovers in the area to apply to be a puppy socialising volunteer.

“Volunteering is an extremely rewarding experience, and puppy socialising is a great opportunity to learn or improve your dog-training skills - and meet lots of new friends along the way!”

Deborah Maloney, Hearing Dogs volunteer for over 10 years, said: “My reasons for becoming a Volunteer originally stems from my wish to find out more about short term dog ownership.

“However, as soon as I started to meet recipients of Hearing Dogs, I realised the impact that having one of these highly-trained dogs has on their lives.

“Deafness is invisible and a Hearing Dog really helps a deaf person become visible and hopefully shown more understanding. I give the puppy the best possible start before they head off to “big school” (the Hearing Dogs Training Centre) and begin their journey.

“I would thoroughly recommend becoming a Volunteer as it enables an individual to continue to learn new skills and be part of a kind charity whose purpose is to provide the gift of a Hearing Dog and transform a deaf person’s life.

Puppies will be placed with their volunteer socialiser at around eight weeks of age and will work with them at home for around 14 months, before they return to the Charity for further training.

Volunteers should be over 18, have enough time to care for and socialise a puppy on a daily basis, own a car and have access to a secure garden. Puppy socialising volunteers receive full support from Hearing Dogs, as well as regular home visits and puppy training classes.

Hearing loss affects 1 in 6 people in the UK, with more than 900,000 severely or profoundly deaf. Since its launch at Crufts in 1982, Hearing Dogs has become a world-leader in breeding and training hearing dogs, but the charity relies heavily on amazing volunteers who help socialise puppies, teaching them basic obedience skills in the early stages of their development.

For more information please visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/puppysocialising or email volunteer@hearingdogs.org.uk