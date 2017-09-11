Charity cycle set for Peterborough in memory of medal winning weightlifter and detective

A charity cycle ride is to take place in Peterborough this month in memory of a Cambridgeshire police officer and well-known weightlifter from the city.

Ben Devonshire, who won bronze medal at the 1994 games in Victoria, Canada, died in March this year of coronary heart failure aged 45.

Ben, who was a detective constable for Cambridgeshire police, led a weightlifting class in Werrington, and was well known in the local community.

In his memory, friends and colleagues are completing a 45 mile Green Wheel Circular route bike ride in Peterborough on Saturday September 23, one Ben actually completed himself with his brothers.

A Justgiving page has been set up in his memory and has already raised nearly £1,000 in support of the British Heart Foundation.

The page set up in his memory reads: “Ben Devonshire was part of the Cambridgeshire Constabulary family and sadly died on 9th march 2017 of coronary heart failure. Ben also known as ‘Beaney’, ‘Banjo’, ‘Benjy’ or Max Branning was taken from us at the tender age of 45. He is a much loved and respected son, father, partner, brother, friend and colleague.

“Ben worked as part of the Burglary Team at Huntingdon and during that time had some great successes locking up serious offenders and providing high standard of support to victims. He was a team player and his IT skills, patience, willingness to help his colleagues and dry sense of humour is still something we miss daily.”

There is likely to be about 50 people from Cambridgeshire Police and family and friends completing the ride in his memory.