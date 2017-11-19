Charity challenge has great start

A Peterborough woman’s marathon challenge to raise money for the hospice which cared for her mum has got off to an incredible start.

Holli Posnett (31) will compete in 20 challenges this year to raise money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice, after staff there cared for her mum Christine 20 years ago.

Her first challenge was to complete the Great Eastern Run - and she has already raised £4,006 thanks to her employers at BGL. She had been sponsored £3,006, but BGL added another £1,000. She presented a cheque to nursing assistants Luanne Watts and Elaine Hobson this month. She said: “I didn’t expect to raise so much, my friends, family and customers and staff at The Ploughman in Werrington where I work part time have been so generous.” Holli was just 12 when Christine died, and she said: “I just remember the nurses being amazing, looking after me and my sisters.”

For more information visit www.incrediblememories.sueryder.org