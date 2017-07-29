Charities get birthday boost from building society

Charities were given a special present as Leeds Building Society marked 30 years in Peterborough.
A cake was cut by Deputy Mayor cllr Chris Ash and Deputy Mayoress Doreen Roberts. Visitors to the branch decided on charities to benefit from the celebrations, with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the Amazon Ward at Peterborough Hospital and Guide Dogs for the Blind receiving £300, £200 and £100 respectively following the public vote.
