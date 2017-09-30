Champion gets on his bike for show

Pupils at Paston Ridings Primary School were given a treat as top BMX rider Mike Mullen visited them at class this week.
The UK halfpipe champion rider was able to wow the youngsters with a range of tricks during the special lesson.
Pupils at Paston Ridings Primary School were given a treat as top BMX rider Mike Mullen visited them at class this week.
The UK halfpipe champion rider was able to wow the youngsters with a range of tricks during the special lesson.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.