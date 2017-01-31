Chairman of Opportunity Peterborough stands down after eight years

The chairman of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough (OP) is stepping down after eight years’ service.

John Bridge will stand down from the company, which is charged with delivering the city’s economic growth agenda, at the end of March.

OP’s board of directors say they hope to announce the appointment of a new chairman soon.

Mr Bridge, who is also chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce and joined OP’s board in 2006, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Opportunity Peterborough board and as its chairman.

“There have been difficult challenges but the company, like the city, has always faced them head on and has a great track record of delivering success.

“The support of my fellow directors has been key to those achievements and I wish them well for the future.

He added: “Peterborough’s business community is continuing to grow and prosper and I will continue to support Opportunity Peterborough in whatever way I can to ensure it plays its part in driving that successful growth.”

OP says that during his time as chairman, Mr Bridge’s achievements include the completion of Cathedral Square as a restaurant and civic destination, major inward investment campaigns, the launch of the Opportunity Peterborough’s Skills Service, and Peterborough becoming World Smart City in 2015.

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor John Holdich, who is one of OP’s directors, said: “John has been an excellent chairman for Opportunity Peterborough.

“He’s led the company through times of strategic change in the city as well as a challenging macro-economic climate, all the while ensuring that both the company and Peterborough thrive.

“On behalf of the Opportunity Peterborough Board and the city, I would like to thank John for his hard work, loyalty and commitment and I’m sure he will continue to support us in our drive to grow the city’s economy.”

Steve Bowyer is continuing in his role as chief executive of OP and the organisation has strengthened its board of directors with three new private sector appointments.

They are Steve Magenis of Royal HaskoningDHV, Nitin Patel, of RXG Redring Xpelair, and Caroline Raines of the BGL Group.