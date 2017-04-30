Chairman gives Poshest seat to poorly Caleb (5)

A five-year-old fighting leukaemia was given a day to remember by Peterborough United after the club’s chairman offered him his seat in the Directors’ Box.

Caleb Hyland was given five star treatment by Posh after dad Kurt was privately messaged on Facebook by owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Grant McCann signing a football for Caleb

Kurt (40) and wife Rebecca (32) of Sugar Way, Woodston, joined Caleb in the posh seats for Saturday’s 4-2 win against Bristol Rovers with the youngster also getting to meet the players, manager Grant McCann, the mascots, director of football Barry Fry and chief executive Bob Symns.

Kurt said: “He loved it. I can’t thank the club enough. It just gave him something to look forward to.”

Braybrook pupil Caleb was diagnosed in December and will need treatment for three years, although his prospects of survival are good. Kurt said: “Caleb was asking for a Posh top and I took him to the club shop and by chance there were players signing autographs.

“Caleb had a kickabout with Marcus Maddison so I put a status on Facebook tagging in Darragh and he sent me a private message saying; ‘I’m not here for the Bristol game, do you want my seat?’

The family with Posh manager Grant McCann

“I was quite shocked. You never know if it’s a false account or if the secretary does it, but it was definitely him.”

Kurt said he must have “cried every day for three weeks” after Caleb’s diagnosis, but that “he’s dragging us through it.”

On sitting in the Director’s Box, he said: “It’s a lot more comfortable! Barry’s wife was offering us cups of tea. The whole thing was quite surreal but fantastic.” And with Caleb so poorly, he fell asleep at 4-0 and had to be taken home.

Darragh, who was in the US on the day, said: “I understand he had a great day and that shows the power of the football club. I wish Caleb well with his recovery.”