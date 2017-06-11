Ceremony for Thorpe Hall volunteers

A group of dedicated volunteers have been recognised for a total of 110 years of service to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at a special ceremony in their honour.

The 18 volunteers have all served for five or 10 years and were honoured with certificates and badges presented by hospice representatives. They were joined by other volunteers for a barbecue in the hospice grounds in Longthorpe last Thursday.

Volunteer services development coordinator Jacqui Hookham said: “We couldn’t do what we do without our incredible volunteers who work on the wards, in the kitchen, gardens and coffee shop, with our fundraising team and in our offices.” The work done by Thorpe Hall’s volunteers saves the charity around half a million pounds every year.