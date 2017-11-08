Celebrity chef and Peterborough Italian Festival favourite Antonio Carluccio dies aged 80

Celebrity chef and Peterborough Italian Festival regular Antonio Carluccio has died aged 80, his publicist has confirmed.

Having opened a branch of his restaurant Carluccio's in the city 2013, the chef has twice been guest of honour at Peterborough's Italian Festival, most recently in 2015 when he said: "I am very glad to be in Peterborough again, the bastion of Italianity.

Antonio Carluccio at his Peterborough restaurant

"I always have a great time in Peterborough so I am looking forward to another visit. The city is always welcoming and with so many Italian residents I know we will enjoy a splendid weekend.”

No cause of death has yet been given.