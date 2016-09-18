Celebrations at special school

Pupils at Marshfields Special School celebrated when they picked up GCSE results over the summer.

A total of 23 students took the exams, with every pupil picking up at least one GCSE, and a third managed to get at least six GCSEs. Some of the pupils will now to go college to continue their studies, while others will stay at the school.

Deputy head teacher Amanda Anderson said: “Students and parents were over the moon with the results.”

Pictured are Chris Rourke, Jack Crossland, Ijmail Shahid and Hanna Meek