Celebrations as Peterborough law firm unveils promotions for five staff

It is celebrations at a Peterborough law firm after five solicitors secured hard-earned promotions.

The disputes team at Greenwood Solicitors, in City Road, enjoyed a promotion treble with Adele Whaley being made associate director, Jamie McConnell is made an associate, and Kirstie Sowter, currently President of Peterborough & District Law Society, the youngest solicitor to hold the post, becomes a senior solicitor.

In the firm’s commercial property team Ann-marie Clow becomes a senior solicitor as does Sophie Kerry in the employment and employee benefits team.

Rob Dillarstone, managing director, said: “Seeing our people progress is one of the most rewarding aspects of my role.

“Greenwoods continues to provide the ideal conditions for its employees to flourish.

“We pride ourselves on developing a driven, talented and happy team to serve our clients.

“To ensure its lawyers remain at the forefront of the law we run an active training -programme.”