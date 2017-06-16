Celebrate all things Polish at Peterborough festival

A day to celebrate all things Polish is the latest festival to join Peterborough’s growing calendar of multicultural events.

The one-day festival on Sunday 25 June will feature singing, dancing and the chance to sample a host of other delights as members of the city’s Polish community take to Cathedral Square.

With folk bands, dancing, singing, children’s karate, theatre and traditional Polish cuisine on offer, the day offers something for all the family. It follows a growing tradition of celebrating diversity in the city with Diwali, Italian and Latvian festivals already offered by those Peterborough communities.

Organiser Dan Guz said: “Everyone is warmly welcomed to our Peterborough Polish Day, an event aimed at promoting our wonderful country through music, song, dance and traditional Polish food such as our dumplings, our bread and honey.

“The festival promises to be a full and vibrant day with performers in traditional costume sharing the rich folklore of our country’s different towns and regions. The local Polish media will attend and I hope lots of people will come and support us.”

Annette Joyce, Peterborough City Council Service Director for city services and communications, said: “It’s wonderful that we have another community about to hold a festival to celebrate and share their traditions with the rest of the city.

“Peterborough is fast gaining a reputation for a city that warmly embraces its rich tapestry of communities - I hope as many people as possible will head to Cathedral Square on the 25th to sample the Polish traditions on offer.”