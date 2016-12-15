CCTV images released over Long Sutton and Spalding shop thefts

Police say the people in these CCTV images may be able to assist with South Lincolnshire shop theft enquiries. If you are the person in the picture, or you know their identity, please call 101.

1. Theft of a retro turntable from the B&M store on Winsover Road, Spalding at approximately 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 6. Please contact PC 605 Wharton on 101, quoting incident 322 of December 6.

Incident 286 of December 5 ANL-161215-114554001

2. Theft of a camera and speakers from the B&M store on Winsover Road at 3.30pm on Monday, December 5. Please contact PC 134 Humm on 101, quoting incident number 286 of December 5.

3. Theft of meat and toiletries from the Spar store on London Road, Long Sutton on Wednesday, November 30. Please contact PC 605 Wharton on 101, quoting incident number 216 of December 6.

4. Theft of power tools and light fittings from B&Q, Winfrey Avenue, Spalding, between 4.40pm and 5.40pm on Saturday, December 3. Please contact PC 897 Stokes on 101, quoting incident number 343 of December 3.

Incident 216 of December 6 ANL-161215-114620001

Incident 343 of December 3 ANL-161215-114633001