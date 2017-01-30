Cats rescued and revived after kitchen fire at Huntingdonshire home

Fire crews rescued two cats from a kitchen blaze at a house and used specialist ‘Smokey Paws’ oxygen masks to revive them at the weekend.

Two crews from Huntingdon and Papworth were called to a house fire in Veasey Road, Hartford at 3.29am on Sunday, January 30.

Crews arrived to find the house smoke-logged. Wearing breathing apparatus, they used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Two cats were also rescued in the fire and oxygen masks used to revive them.

Watch Commander Stocker Standon said: “The cats were rescued by the BA team, suffering from smoke inhalation. They were pretty lethargic but they were administered oxygen via our Smokey Paws oxygen masks and were revived before being handed back to their owner.”

The cause of the fire was accidental.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is important to remember to switch the cooker off completely, as it is very easy to accidentally knock the hob switch and turn it on, particularly in a busy house with children or animals. Also make sure the hob area is kept completely clear of clutter and never use it as a storage area.”