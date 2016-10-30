Cathedral choir auditions open

Auditions for new Peterborough Cathedral choristers are to be held.

The auditions are for children who will be aged seven in September 2017, when they would join the choir.

Auditions will take place on November 7 for boys and November 9 for girls, between 9am and 3pm.

Children wishing to audition will need letters from their headmaster confirming they can have time out of school.

For more information, or to book a place, contact Music Administrator, Penny Wood, on 01733 355318, or visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/