Cathedral at night is gallery star

Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral will be able to get a stunning new view of the historic building thanks to a new photograph exhibition.

The exhibition shows around 20 images shortlisted by judges in the recent “Peterborough Cathedral at Night” photography competition.

A Night at the Altar - Richard Gunn

The pictures include images of both the inside and outside of the cathedral, and show off the building in close up, in reflections, or from unusual angles.

Over 50 photographers entered the competition, many of whom had taken their pictures during a special candlelit evening held at the cathedral during October. In all nearly 130 images were submitted, before the shortlist was formed.

A spokesman for the cathedral said the entries had been of a very high standard.

He said: “The judging panel, which included Peterborough Telegraph editor Mark Edwards, the artist Tony Nero and photographer Matthew Roberts, as well as cathedral representatives, were very impressed with the high standard of the entries.

Arches - Paul Saunders

“They had to make some difficult decisions in coming to their final selection, which includes both interior and exterior shots, as well as some unusual views spotted by the photographers.”

Now visitors are being invited to have their say on their favourite – and decide on the overall winner by voting when they come to see the images.

The exhibition is on show until January 6, 2017 and entry is free of charge. It is open daily from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

The Cathedral Visitor Centre is on the right as you face the cathedral.

Kirktons Candles - The New Building - John Marsh

Prints of all the photographs in the exhibition are on sale in the Cathedral shop at £15 each.

The competition is being supported by the Heritage Lottery Trust.

For more information visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/