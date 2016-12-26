Castor-henge to be given lottery face lift

It may not be as big as Stonehenge - but Peterborough’s own ancient standing stones will be given a new lease of life thanks to Lottery funding.

The two stones - known as Robin Hood and Little John - will be restored thanks to the £10,000 lottery grant, given to Castor Parish Council.

Robin Hood and Little John are located at Ferry Hill, and it is hoped the stones, which date back to neolithic times, will provide opportunities for children to learn about the area’s past.

Neil Boyce, chairman of Castor Parish Council, said: “We are thrilled that Castor Council has been awarded this grant and we can’t wait to get started. We are looking forward to working with English Heritage and Dr Stephen Upex to find out more of the ancient history surrounding these stones which we would not be able to do without the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund.”

The project will see the two stones lifted and expertly reset. Improvement works to allow public access and viewing will then be carried out. Improvements will include a pathway to an area adjacent to the ancient protected stones and an information board.

Neil said: “We are really keen to enhance and protect Robin Hood and Little John standing stones, in accordance with the parish council’s commitment to protecting our community heritage, both archaeological and natural.

“We work closely with our neighbouring parish council of Ailsworth to protect the vast ancient history in the area and the natural wildlife that has benefited from this protection – we are all really excited about telling other people of our findings and sharing our heritage and history with the wider public.”

Robyn Llewellyn head of the Heritage Lottery Fund, East of England, said: “Sharing heritage is a wonderful opportunity for communities to delve into their local heritage and we are delighted to be able to offer this grant so that Castor Parish Council’s restoration of the Ancient Standing Stones Robin Hood and Little John can embark on a real journey of discovery.”