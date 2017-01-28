Cash will help charity build

A charity striving to improve literacy in Peterborough has been handed a £1,000 boost by a local housebuilder.

The National Literacy Trust launched the Peterborough Hub in 2014 to try and help education in the city, and has now received a bumper cheque from Persimmon Homes East Midlands to help.

The donation from Persimmon comes as part of the builder’s Community Champions scheme.

Sally Atkinson, manager of the National Literacy Trust Hub in Peterborough, said: “We’ve achieved great success in the past three years, working with a range of partners to make literacy a priority across the city.

“We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes for this generous donation, which will allow us to reach more children and families in Peterborough with the literacy support they need.”