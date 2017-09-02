Cash gift to help residents cultivate Peterborough community venture

A welcome cash donation is set to help sow the seeds for a new community venture in Orton Goldhay.

City and parish councillors Graham Casey and June Bull were pleased to hand over a cheque for £500 on behalf of Orton Longueville Parish Council to enable residents living in Cross Keys sheltered accommodation at Bifield to cultivate city council land.

The monies will go towards buying vegetable seeds and plants, plus flowers and shrubs, so the area can be enjoyed by the whole community and used for al fresco dining and barbeques. Peterborough City Council awarded a certificate to cultivate to Bifield Social Club.

The club’s chairman, Alf Horton, gave the whole venture a thumbs up and the club’s treasurer, Martin Ramm, was delighted to have received the sum of £500.

Councillors Bull and Casey said: “This is a great community initiative. Gardening helps to keep folk fit and residents can enjoy healthy eating using home grown crops – so it’s a win win combo.”