Cash boost for youth groups

Community groups have been given a cash boost thanks to the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Young People March, Peterborough Bangladesh Welfare Association UK and the Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust have all been given a share of the Youth Fund, which is managed by the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “We must not underestimate the power of local projects in transforming the lives of disadvantaged young people.”

If you would like to apply to the Youth Fund visit www.cambscf.org.uk/police-and-crime-commissioner-youth-fund-for-cambridgeshire.html