Care home manager Julie is left shocked by leadership award

The manager of an Oundle care home has been selected from more than 4,600 staff across the UK to receive an award for her work.

Julie Chinnick, manager of Abbott House, was presented with the ‘Exceptional Leadership Award’ at the care provider’s annual Shaw Star Awards.

A panel of judges selected finalists, saying Ms Chinnick, who has served communities for more than 13 years, was an “authentic, passionate and committed leader who works tirelessly to provide safe and effective delivery of care.”

Ms Chinnick’s peers described how she empowers her team to provide efficient, person-centred care with warmth and confidence, while her senior manager noted Chinnick’s absolute dedication to Abbott House.

Ms Chinnick said: “I am absolutely thrilled, and a little shocked, to be taking this award home this evening. I don’t see that I am doing anything other than what the people who work and live in our service deserve.

“It is lovely to be recognised and acknowledged in this way and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate me.”

This is the ninth year for Shaw healthcare’s award evening, which aims to recognise dedication and talent among its UK staff.