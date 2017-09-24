Care home in Stanground opens dementia cafe to public

The Tudors care home in North Street has thrown open its doors to the public to help deal with dementia - and Peterborough mayor Cllr John Fox was there to mark the occasion.

The home has turned its residents’ Wednesday coffee afternoon into a dementia cafe, between 10am and 2pm.

Administrator Joanne South said: “We do baking on a Tuesday and residents eat the cakes with a coffee or tea on a Wedneday in the tea room. Stanground does have quite an elderly population, so we thought we would open it up to the general public. We have set up an information centre with all the relevant booklets, so anyone living with dementia or has a loved one in care for instance can pop in. Our staff will be happy to chat and offer any advice they can.”