Care home delivers some magic moments

Pensioners were able to feel young again thanks to a city care home which is delivering ‘magic moments’ for its elderly residents.

A video message from a favourite singer, a day out at the speedway and a return to a local pub were some of the special experiences for residents at Avery House in Chaffinch Lane, Hampton Vale.

Wishing Well programme at Avery House care home, Hampton. Kathleen Graves (87) who got a signed photo of Daniel O'Donnell EMN-170425-163935009

The care home runs a scheme called Magic Moments where it tries to make its 86 residents’ wishes come true.

For Kathleen Graves (87) the thrill of receiving a personal video message from Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is something she will treasure forever. She said: “He’s my favourite singer and I’m definitely his biggest fan!

“I was shocked and thrilled when I watched the personal video message. It made me feel lovely.”

Ron Lefort (87) went to watch the Peterborough Panthers speedway team which gave him a chance to relive his youth. He said: “I wished to see the speedway again as it was something I always did when I was younger. I’ve always been a lover of motorbikes and love the loud sound they make.

Wishing Well programme at Avery House care home, Hampton. Carer Laura Judd with Jean Sewell (72) who went to the Museum EMN-170425-164032009

“I enjoyed my day so much and will never forget it.”

For Robin Brookharris (86) it was something as simple as a steak which left him happy.

“I chose to have a fillet steak meal for my wish as to me it was a luxurious treat that I enjoyed once in a while at home,” he said. “The steak was cooked just to my liking and I enjoyed it very, very much.”

Walter Jordan (87) returned home to Thorney for his magic moment. He said: “I wished to see if it had changed and to meet with old friends. We visited the abbey and my local pub where I met some old friends. I have some great memories. It was a lovely day.”

Wishing Well programme at Avery House care home, Hampton. John Hale (76) who visited the Cathedral EMN-170425-164043009

Sam Morrison (82), who can always be heard singing, was put forward by staff to audition for a male choir and is now waiting to hear back. John Hale (76), meanwhile, chose a guided tour of Peterborough Cathedral to learn more about the history of the building and light a candle for his late wife Anne, and Jean Sewell (72), who likes history had a guided tour of Peterborough Museum.

Sheila Jackson (87) wished to visit the Butlins resort in Filey where she met her husband Antony. Unfortunately, the resort closed in the 1980s, so the Avery House activity team arranged for Butlins to send Sheila some memorabilia, postcards and photos. The staff displayed them in a scrapbook and presented it to a delighted Sheila.

Laura Judd, recreation and leisure organiser at Avery House, said: “These wishes have made a real difference in people’s lives by giving them opportunities to do things they thought they may never do again or even try.

“We really want to be able to enhance their lives and give them every opportunity to continue with things they loved and enjoyed.”