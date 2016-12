A car has rolled onto its roof after a collision on the A605 at Haddon.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which happened on the A605 between the A1 (M) and the Haddon services.

A police spokesman said one vehicle had left the road.

It is not clear how serious any injuries suffered are.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while fire and ambulance crews dealt with the incident.

The road has now been cleared.