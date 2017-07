A car has overturned on the Frank Perkins Parkway on the southbound carriageway near Boongate.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 3.45pm today (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said both lanes were currently blocked.

There was no indication of if there were any injuries, or how serious they are.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.