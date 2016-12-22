Car leaves road in Baston and ends up perched over water-filled ditch

Emergency crews were called to Baston this morning after a car left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Lincolnshire Police was alerted to the incident in King Street, near the junction with Greatford Road, just after 8am. Fire and ambulance service personnel also attended.
Witnesses said a Ford Ka left the road and ploughed through around 20ft of trees and undergrowth before ending up perched precariously over a water-filled ditch.
The female driver was helped out of her vehicle and is said to have suffered only minor injuries.