Car fire causing delays for Peterborough motorists

A car fire is causing delays for motorists in Peterborough this morning, Thursday August 17.
Fire crews are at the scene close to the Gordon Arms pub.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.
