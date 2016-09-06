Car dealership is helping to power a Peterborough charity

A luxury car dealership in Peterborough is helping to power up a city charity.

The Marshall Maserati car showroom, in Tyrell Park, has vowed to donate £100 to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for every car it sells this month.

It is the equivalent to the cost of funding one nurse for one day at the hospice.

The dealership is also providing a weekend with a new Maserati in an auction at a James Bond-themed ball at the hospice’s grounds next month.

The hospice is hosting its Silver Anniversary Ball in the gardens of the charity’s Grade I-listed mansion and will host 350 guests, many of whom have an existing link with the hospice.

Tim Edwards, brand manager at Marshall Maserati, said: “We’re delighted to work with Sue Ryder. We’re confident that, together with guests at the ball, we can make a worthwhile contribution.”

Judith Wojtowicz, representing The Bond Girls, a group of volunteers who have helped organise the Ball, said: “The support of a high-profile brand such as Marshall Maserati reflects the generosity and goodwill of so many individuals and businesses.”

“A Maserati was featured in ‘Licence to Kill’ – the last Bond film starring Timothy Dalton – so we are doubly delighted to build on this link and have the dealership on board.”