Candle safety warning after Peterborough house fire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a safety warning around candles after a house fire in Peterborough.

Crews from Stanground, Yaxley and Dogsthorpe were called to the fire in Salix Road, Hampton on Sunday (October 6).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station after just over an hour.

Watch commander Matthew House said the fire had been started by a candle setting fire to something in the living room.

“Candles should always be kept out of the reach of young children and when used by a responsible adult care should be taken to place them away from flammable materials and they should always be extinguished when not supervised.”