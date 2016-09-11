Cancer survivor ‘braves the shave’

A Peterborough resident ‘braved the shave’ with her friend to help a charity who supported her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

In 2011 Copeland resident Carol Harris’ life dramatically changed: she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Carol had to leave her position as a care worker, and decided to move into Cross Keys Homes Sheltered Housing scheme in Copeland, Bretton. Now almost five years later, Carol is celebrating being a survivor of cancer and wanted to give back to a charity that helped her through her battle with cancer. Carol said: “My daughter Carly wanted to hold the clippers, because this time losing my hair could be something that we could control.”

Carol’s friend Bridget O’Neil and a family member also decided to brave the shave to support the charity.

The event raised £700 for Macmillan Cancer support. They will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 30 at Cross Keys Homes’ Copeland Community Lounge.