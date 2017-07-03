Can you spot yourself in our Race for Life photo gallery?

A sun-kissed day at Ferry Meadows was the perfect setting for this year’s Race for Life in Peterborough.
The annual 5km event is always popular, with many women and girls running, walking and dancing there way around the course while raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.
The race winner was Katherine Amps, while mother and daughter Helen and Hattie Smith took second and third
Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was at Ferry Meadows yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 2) and captured the participants as they completed the 5km course.