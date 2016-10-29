Campaign will paint the town purple

Thanks to the Rotary Clubs in Melton Mowbray, parks, gardens and school grounds across Melton will be a sea of purple crocuses next spring.

This is after local Rotary Clubs donated and sold 15,000 crocus bulbs as part of the worldwide End Polio Now Campaign.

On Monday Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray President Ian Neale presented 500 crocus bulbs to Town Estate Senior Town Warden Dinah Hickling. The crocuses will be planted by the Town Estate and bring a splash of purple colour around the Rotary Sundial in Egerton Park.

Monday was World Polio Day and members of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray all wore purple to support the event, making further donations to the cause.