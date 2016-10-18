Cambridgeshire Police in anti-slavery campaign

Police in Fenland are taking part in a national action campaign this week against modern slavery.

The initiative has been timed to coincide with Anti-Slavery Day, which takes place today.

As part of the campaign, the National Crime Agency has launched Operation Perceptional to work with European partners to combat sexual exploitation.

Police say the most common forms of modern slavery are forced labour, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and criminal exploitation.

And they believe raising public awareness of what to look out for is vital to tackling the problem.

Senior officers say signs of modern slavery can include people appearing malnourished, showing signs of physical abuse, not being free come and go as they please, appearing anxious or having few or no personal possessions.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Tipping, Cambridgeshire Police’s tactical lead for modern slavery, said: “This week of action compliments the work carried out on a daily basis by officers across the county to tackle modern slavery.

“Effective partnership working is key to us combatting modern slavery and I’d like to thank everyone involved in the work that is being carried out.

“We urge anyone who has concerns that someone may be a victim of modern slavery to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Even if you feel the information is insignificant it may form part of a bigger picture that helps us protect vulnerable people and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone who is concerned that someone may be a victim of modern slavery should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

More information can also be found at www.cambs-police.co.uk/GetCloser