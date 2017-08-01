Cambridgeshire electrician shocked after winning £140,000 on Euromillions

A mystery Cambridgeshire electrician has been given a shock after pocketed more than £140,000 when his numbers came up on the Lottery.

The lucky man - who has decided to remain anonymous - won £141,002.20 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 7 July 2017.

Mr. C, an electrician by trade, played EuroMillions through national- lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Lucky Mr. C plans to pay off his mortgage and help the family out with cash gifts.

Andy Carter Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. C for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become over one hundred and forty thousand pounds richer!”

The numbers picked in the July 7 draw were: 11,20,35,37 45, and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 6. One Irish winner claimed the jackpot of more than £25 million. Mr C was one of two UK winners, and five winners overall, to get the second highest prize that week.

Yesterday, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed four residents in a city street had won £30,000 on the Postcode Lottery.