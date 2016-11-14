Cambridgeshire County Council devolution meeting postponed

A Cambridgeshire County Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow to debate devolution proposals has been postponed for a week.

Members had been due to debate the draft orders allowing for the formation of a new combined authority for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

But the meeting has now been re-scheduled for next Tuesday, November 22.

Council chairman Sebastian Kindersley said: “It is reasonable that members should have time to understand and digest the deal before being able to debate it.

“This delay is a sensible way forward to make sure we have the time to look at the finalised draft order and speak to the government.

“Not only will it give us sufficient time to analyse the full paperwork but also meet the deadlines for any legislation going forward.”