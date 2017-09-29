Cake sale helps refugees

Residents in a Peterborough street aimed to become star bakers as they raised money to help others thousands of miles away.

Fazal Hussain and his family held a cake sale on Saturday to raise money for the Rohingya Appeal, raising £5,000.

Councillor Ansar Ali, who attended both events, said: “It was a fantastic effort by the family, who were horrified at the suffering of the Rohingya community and were so moved that they felt the need to help.”

Residents in Peterborough have already raised thousands to help Muslims living in the Rohingya region of Myanmar (Burma) who have been forced out of their community. Along with fundraising events, meetings involving local politicians have also been held.