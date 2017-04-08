Cake sale at Newark Hill helps children’s cancer charity

Newark Hill Academy pupil Sabiha Fatema Damani raised more than £140 on her birthday at a cake sale for charity.

The 11-year-old, pictured with her friends and helpers Haleema Nadeem (left) and Areebar Asif ( right) was raising money for children’s cancer research.

“I decided to do it on that specific day (March 20) because I wanted to see some children happy on my birthday, children that have problems living,” she said. “ We made lots of different stuff - big cakes, cupcakes, desserts, biscuits and brownies.”

The sale raised £142.85.

“I would like to say a big thankyou to my mum because without her help this wouldn’t be successful and also thankyou to Mrs Kendal, our head teacher who approved our bake sale,” she added.