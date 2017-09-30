Cabinet delay plan decision

Campaigners hoping to stop a new development of homes in Castor have welcomed a decision to delay the approval of the local plan for two to three months.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet made the decision to defer the decision over the plan at a meeting on Monday. The plan sets out the council’s vision for planning and development in the city, and the cabinet deferred the decision after it was revealed the city may need to build up to 2,000 fewer homes than previously thought. Cllr Peter Hiller Cabinet member for Planning and Growth, supported the decision to defer to allow time for the reappraisal of housing numbers.

Protect Rural Peterborough (PRP), who are campaigning to end plans to build 2,500 new houses in Castor in a proposed development known as Great Kyne, said the site’s proposals should be scrapped.

Martin Chillcott from PRP said: “The delay in the Local Plan gives time for more realistic figures to be calculated, however, Great Kyne site remains so inappropriate for development, in that it breaks seven of the council’s own planning policies, and even its own vision for the countryside.

“We will therefore continue to campaign to have the site removed from the Local Plan.”

Peterborough City Council leader cllr John Holdich has already backed the calls to scrap the Castor scheme, labelling it ‘environmental vandalism.’