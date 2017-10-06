Busy Peterborough road shut due to gas leak

A busy Peterborough road is currently shut due to a gas leak.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Morley Way, Woodston, is currently closed due to a gas leak. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

The road is shut between the roundabout joining with Shrewsbury Avenue and the site for Whirlpool UK.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called by the fire service at 11.55 to the junction of Maxwell Road and Morley Way.”

More as we have it.