Businessman wins 10 year deal to run Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows restaurants

A Peterborough businessman has just secured a 10 year deal with the city’s Nene Park Trust.

Raj Regmi has been given the go ahead to continue running the Lakeside Kitchen & Bar and the Ferry Meadows Café.

The trust says the new contract is a recognition of the success enjoyed at both venues since Mr Regmi took over in 2013.

Mr Regmi said: “It’s been a joy working with the trust on Lakeside and Ferry Meadows Café over the past few years.

“It has involved a lot of investment and hard work but customers have responded really positively.

“I’m delighted that our partnership with Nene Park Trust is continuing over the next decade and I’m really excited about expanding the visitor offer even further.”

Nene Park Trust chief executive Matthew Bradbury said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership with Raj.

“Both cafés are a key part of our overall vision for the future of the park and by collaborating with our tenants, we aim to provide our visitors with great experiences.

Mr Bradbury added: “We will be working on further developing our resources and look forward to the continued success of both Lakeside and Ferry Meadows Café.”

This latest news follows hot on the heels of recent investment by Mr Regmi in Lakeside and Ferry Meadows Café, which includes a new sheltered outdoor seating area, conservatory and log burner.