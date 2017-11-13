You can now sup a pint or a glass of sparkling wine while shopping at Morrisons

A Morrisons supermarket is selling local ales on draught and semi-sparkling wine at its new in-store bar.

The Guiseley branch in Yorkshire is now trialing serving beer and wine to shoppers - and it’s the only store in the country to have its own bar, but if successful could create a new trend!

Yorkshire beer Saltaire Blonde ale and Frizzante Italian wine will be on the pumps and it will also sell bottled ciders, craft ale and lagers.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “Saltaire Blonde is a local brewery that’s really popular with customers. We’re looking forward to hearing what customers think of our new cask pump.”

Would you like to see Morrisons in Peterborough serving local beers like Oakham Ales or Bexar County on draught as you shop?